First Capstar Bank Hometown Sports Series broadcast of the fall is Thursday on Thunder Radio

Thunder Radio’s first fall sports broadcast of 2021 will come on Thursday, Aug. 5, when the Westwood Lady Rocket volleyball team welcomes Community Middle School to Joel Vinson Gymnasium.
First serve is set for 5:30 p.m. and Thunder Radio will hit the air at 5:20 p.m.
The Fall Hometown Sports Series (Financed by Capstar Bank) will feature approximately 25-30 sports broadcasts through the fall that include Coffee County High School volleyball and soccer, as well as Coffee Middle and Westwood Middle School football, volleyball and soccer.
Following Westwood volleyball on Thursday, the next Fall Hometown Sports Series broadcast will be Monday, Aug. 9 when the Rockets football team hosts Grundy County. Listen to Thunder Radio at 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, thunder1320.com and on the Manchester Go Smartphone app.