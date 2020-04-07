Final Week Sales Announced at Red Raider On-line Team Store

The Coffee County CHS Quarterback Club invites you to take advantage of the final week of their online team store. The team store features apparel and equipment for all the Red Raider fans in your family including caps, sweatshirts, men’s and women’s shirts and even cleats. The team store is powered by SportsPlus and a portion of the proceeds go to benefit the Coffee County CHS football program.
And between now and Sunday, you can get great discounts on all the merchandise found at the team store. You can check out the great selection at: https://ccchsfb.itemorder.com/ and much of the merchandise can be personalized. Shop from the safety and security of your own home and help support Red Raider football.