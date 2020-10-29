Final high school home football game cancelled

Coffee County Central High School’s final home football game of the season has been cancelled.
The Raiders were set to host the Riverdale Warriors at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30.
Central High School athletic director Rebecca Koger told Thunder Radio News on Wednesday morning that the game has been cancelled and will not be made up.
It was scheduled to be senior night. Koger said the team will work something out for a later date to celebrate seniors.
The cancellation is just one of many cancellations across the state this season because of COVID-19 related issues. Just in Coffee County’s region alone, Blackman High School had to miss two games and Rockvale shut its season down two weeks early.
“The decision for all of our players, cheerleaders, band members, and dance squad to miss out on the last home game was not made lightly,” said Director of Schools Dr. Charles Lawson. “Coffee County Schools reached this decision utilizing an abundance of caution due to several positive cases of COVID-19 related to the football program. We ask the community to keep our schools and students in their thoughts and prayers as we continue through this difficult time.”
Coffee County finishes the season with a 4-5 record and did not qualify for the TSSAA football playoffs.
With no game to air on Friday, Thunder Radio will replay the Raiders’ home win over Siegel earlier this season. We will hit the air at 7 p.m.
Thunder Radio is your home for all Red Raider and Lady Raider sports.