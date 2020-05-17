Final Day of Sales Announced at Raider Dance Team On-line Store

The Coffee County CHS dance team invites you to take advantage of the final day of their online team store. The team store features apparel for all the Red Raider fans in your family including tank tops, sweatshirts, men’s and women’s shirts and even hoodies. The team store is powered by Bonfire and a portion of the proceeds go to benefit the Coffee County CHS dance program. Sales end on Monday, May 18th. You can visit the online store at: https://www.bonfire.com/store/cchs-spirit-wear-fundraiser/?fbclid=IwAR0fZXCgxgVDkd5dlh-BwiN3nAZlYSeCTsfwAZI5kMUUnwZvanZ2SCBmJ7o