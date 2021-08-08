Final CHS football scrimmage moved to Tuesday, Aug. 10

Coffee County Central’s Red Raider football team will have one final preseason tune-up before opening the regular season on Friday, Aug. 20.
Tyner Academy out of Chattanooga will visit Coffee County at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10 for a scrimmage at Carden-Jarrell Field.
The public is welcome to attend. The scrimmage was originally scheduled for Wednesday but had to be moved up due to transportation issue for Tyner.
The Raiders held their second scrimmage of the preseason on Friday, Aug. 6 at Marshall County. See photos from that outing below.
IMPORTANT UPCOMING DATES:
Aug 10 – Tyner at Coffee County. Scrimmage at 6 p.m.
Aug. 18 – First Coach Doug Greene Show (Built by Gilley Crane) of the season. Show begins at 7 p.m. and is live from Praters BBQ. Everyone is welcome to attend. Listen at 107.9 FM, 1320 AM
Aug. 20 – First Regular Season Game. Raiders AT Franklin County. Coverage on Thunder Radio begins at 6 p.m. with the Friday Night Thunder Pregame Show (delivered by Riddle Trucking). Kickoff at 7 p.m. Listen at 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM and worldwide via the Manchester Go app and thunder1320.com audio strema.