Ferrell piles up 32 as Lady Rockets get blowout win in opener; boys fall

Westwood Lady Rocket basketball ushered in the Shala Ferrell era with a bang Tuesday night.
Under the direction of first-year head coach Shala Ferrell, the Lady Rockets went to the world tournament at Forrest and put a beating on Eagleville, winning 58-8. WMS led 20-1 after one quarter to end all doubt early.
The Lady Rockets were paced by 7th grader Jules Ferrell, who piled up 32 points in the win. She was 8-of-9 from the free-throw line.
Audri Patton, Zia Dillard and Anna Reed all pitched in six points in the win. Reece Finch added 4 and Bailey Barsenas 2.
Rockets 19, Eagleville 43
The Westwood boys fell behind 21-12 at halftime – but a scoreless third quarter proved costly for the Rockets in a loss to Eagleville.
Kaysen Lowery paced the Rockets with six points, followed by Blake Cummings with 4 and Lane Fann with 3. Caleb McCall, Davis McKenzie and Neyland Grant all pitched in 2 points.