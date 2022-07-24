FALL SPORTS OFFICIALLY OPEN PRACTICE MONDAY

High School Fall sports across the state of Tennessee officially open up practice on Monday, July 25.
While many sports have been working through the summer with voluntary workouts and golf officially began practice earlier this month, the first official day of work is Monday.
VOLLEYBALL
Coffee County Central volleyball, which opens the season at home on Aug. 16 against Riverdale, will practice early on Monday – going from 9-11 a.m. The Lady Raiders will host a playday at Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium on Saturday, playing matches at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and noon.
Thunder Radio is scheduled to be on site for 5 Lady Raider volleyball broadcasts this fall, starting with Aug. 16. against Riverdale (online audio stream only), Aug. 30 vs. Franklin County, Sept. 13 vs. Lincoln County, Sept. 15 vs. Grundy County and Sept. 22 vs. Warren County.
FOOTBALL
The Red Raider football team worked out in shoulder pads and helmets for two days last week for TSSAA’s heat acclamation period. The Raiders will be in full pads Monday, July 25, working in the afternoon heat from 3-6 p.m.
The Raiders will have their first fall camp scrimmage at 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 29 at La Vergne. CHS opens the season at home on Aug. 19 against Franklin County with kickoff set for 7 p.m. You can hear all the Red Raider action, beginning at with the Friday Night Thunder Pregame show every Friday night at 6 p.m. on Thunder Radio (107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, Manchester Go app, thunder1320.com)
This marks the 100th year of Red Raider football.
Soccer
The Lady Raider soccer team will get their first official practice of the fall in from 5-7 p.m. Monday afternoon behind Raider Academy.
The Lady Raiders will open the season at 5 p.m. Aug. 16 at Lincoln County.
Thunder Radio is set to broadcast 4 Lady Raider soccer games this fall: Aug. 25 vs. Tullahoma, Sept. 1 vs. Columbia, Sept. 15 vs. Shelbyville (online audio stream only) and Sept. 29 vs. Central Magnet.
Golf
Coffee County High School golf will open the season sooner then everyone – with golfers set to tee-off Aug. 1 at the Tullahoma Invitational. Tee-time set for 9 a.m.
Middle School Sports
Middle school athletes have already been at work and will being their seasons sooner.
Westwood football will hosts its annual Blue-White Game on Aug. 4 at Dyer Bouldin Field, the same day that WMS volleyball opens its regular season at home against Community.
Meanwhile, the CMS Red Raider football team plays its first regular season game on Thursday night, Aug. 4. The Raiders will be at home against West Wilson with kickoff at 6:30 p.m.