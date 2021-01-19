Executive order extended, fans will remain limited at winter sports games

Governor Bill Lee has announced this his executive order limiting indoor gatherings has been extended with some modifications as it pertains to winter sports in Tennessee.
Fans have been limited to immediate, household family members since mid-December. That was set to expire at midnight Jan. 19, but it has been extended through Feb. 27, which will limit attendance at high school and middle school basketball, wrestling and swimming.
However, TSSAA has stated that understands that “immediate household” will now include grandparents of children who are playing. Also, school staff and faculty will be allowed to attend games and events.
As has been the case since the fall, masks are required for entry to athletic events and temperatures are taken at the gate. Coffee County athletics is accepting season passes, TSSAA passes and TACA cards at the gate. As more information is available, it will be posted here.