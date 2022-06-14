Evans named Main Street Preps All-Midstate Softball Team

Coffee County Central Lady Raider Olivia Evans has racked up another postseason honor.
Earlier this month, Evans was named to the Tennessee Softball Coaches Association Midstate All-Star Team – an honor that culminated in her playing in a series of games on Tuesday, June 14.
Now Evans has picked up another postseason accolade. She was named Third Team All Mid-State by Main Street Preps.
Evans was consistently on base for the Lady Raiders this spring. She hit at a .494 clip with 31 runs scored, 6 doubles, 3 triples, 16RBI and led the team in stolen bases with 18. Combined with 14 walks, her on base percentage came in at .562. That follows up a 2021 campaign that saw Evans hit .523. She has been an anchor for the CHS defense in centerfield.
Olivia – more affectionately known as “Gig” by many in Lady Raider land – graduated from CHS in May and has signed to play her college softball at Tennessee Tech next year.