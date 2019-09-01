Elementary Cross Country Race League Opens Season with Big Meet

The newly developed Elementary Cross Country Race League had their first meet of the season on Thursday at the Manchester Soccer Park. 137 boys and 123 girls from 10 elementary schools in Coffee County took part in the event in the first meet of the season. In team results, New Union won the girls’ division while Westwood captured 1st place in the boys’ division. The league will have its 2nd race of the year on Wednesday, September 11th at a location to be announced later. Thunder Radio will keep you updated on the schedule.
Team Results – Girls
1st Place — New Union
2nd Place – College Street
3rd Place – Westwood
4th Place – North Coffee
5th Place – East Coffee
Team Results – Boys
1st Place — Westwood
2nd Place – College Street
3rd Place – New Union
4th Place – North Coffee
5th Place – Farrar
Top 10 Individual Finishers – Girls
1. Lizzy Sharpton – Farrar
2. Jada Nagel – College Street
3. Jaydee Nogodula – New Union
4. Riley Howell – Hillsboro
5. Reece Finch –Westwood
6. Bella VanZandbergen – Westwood
7. Hayleigh Harris – New Union
8. Chloe Hensiek – New Union
9. Mia Ahlijah – College Street
10. Zallona Dilliard – College Street
Top 10 Individual Finishers – Boys
1. Ricardo Solorio – Westwood
2. Ty Deaton – College Street
3. Jonah Rathjen Valley – Farrar
4. Brady Christian – Westwood
5. Trey Sullivan – College Street
6. Ethan Reed – East Coffee
7. Aidan Walker – Westwood
8. Payton Behrendorff – Farrar
9. Myles McIntosh – New Union
10. Joan Deanda – Westwood