Elementary Cross Country League Taking Shape

Ten local elementary schools have shown an interest in competing this fall in an elementary cross country race season. All six Coffee County School System elementary schools, both Manchester School System elementary schools and 2 elementary schools from the Tullahoma School System have expressed interest in forming teams of 3rd thru 5th grades for a series of meets this fall. William Brantner, Physical Education Teacher at College Street Elementary School, will coordinate the league.
The season will get underway on Thursday, August 29th when the league will host its first meet at the Manchester Soccer Park, across from J&G Pizza in Manchester. The girls’ race will get underway at 4 PM with the boys to follow. Each race will be one mile in length. Motlow College and Old Stone Fort Golf Course have also agreed to host meets later in the year. Thunder Radio will keep you apprised of results and upcoming races.