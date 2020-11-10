ELEMENTARY BASKETBALL RESULTS

Elementary Results from Saturday, Nov. 7
Boys
North Coffee – 26
Hillsboro – 23
NC scorers:
August Lynch – 4 points
Ethan Arnold – 18 points
Logan Johnson – 2 points
Hyatt Moss – 2 points
Hillsboro scorers:
Michael Hasty – 10 points
Lane Sheppard – 9 points
Kortland Grosch – 3 points
East Coffee – 14
College Street – 12
EC scorers
Ryan Bower – 2 points
Ethan Reed – 4 points
Kameron Stafford – 7 points
Chase Stancill – 1 point
CS scorers
Mario Gonzalez – 2 points
Greyson Goff – 2 points
Trey Sullivan – 2 points
Jackson Burchell – 2 points
Kaydan Morris – 4 points
New Union – 31
Westwood – 16
NU scorers
Audie Nicoll – 25
Tanner Daugherty – 3
Mason Hastings – 3
WW scorers
Zeke Jones – 5
Brady Christian – 4
Jarrod Morgan – 3
Isaiah Buchanan – 4
Hickerson – 14
Deerfield – 2
Hickerson scorers
Corontez Garrett – 4
Ezekiel Gandarilla – 2
Gabriel Bonner- 2
Blaine Bonner – 4
Ayce Tessaro – 2
Deerfield scorers
Keyton Childress – 2
GIRLS
New Union – 24
Westwood – 3
NU scorers
Hayleigh Harris – 14
Jenslee Nogodula – 4
Brylyn McAdams – 2
Channing Gannon – 2
Elizabeth Acevedo – 2
WW scorers
Maisy Hubbard – 1 point
Kylie Evans – 2 points
North Coffee – 24
Hillsboro – 0
NC scorers
Adalyn Clark – 8
Sierra Starr – 8
Blaine Weaver – 4
Alexis Good – 4