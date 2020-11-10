ELEMENTARY BASKETBALL RESULTS

Elementary Results from Saturday, Nov. 7

Boys

North Coffee – 26

Hillsboro – 23

NC scorers:

August Lynch – 4 points

Ethan Arnold – 18 points

Logan Johnson – 2 points

Hyatt Moss – 2 points

Hillsboro scorers:

Michael Hasty – 10 points

Lane Sheppard – 9 points

Kortland Grosch – 3 points

East Coffee – 14

College Street  – 12

EC scorers

Ryan Bower – 2 points

Ethan Reed – 4 points

Kameron Stafford – 7 points

Chase Stancill  – 1 point

CS scorers

Mario Gonzalez – 2 points

Greyson Goff – 2 points

Trey Sullivan – 2 points

Jackson Burchell – 2 points

Kaydan Morris – 4 points

New Union – 31

Westwood – 16

NU scorers

Audie Nicoll – 25

Tanner Daugherty – 3

Mason Hastings – 3

WW scorers

Zeke Jones – 5

Brady Christian – 4

Jarrod Morgan – 3

Isaiah Buchanan – 4

Hickerson – 14

Deerfield – 2

Hickerson scorers

Corontez Garrett – 4

Ezekiel Gandarilla – 2

Gabriel Bonner- 2

Blaine Bonner – 4

Ayce Tessaro – 2

Deerfield scorers

Keyton Childress – 2

GIRLS

New Union – 24

Westwood – 3

NU scorers

Hayleigh Harris – 14

Jenslee Nogodula – 4

Brylyn McAdams – 2

Channing Gannon – 2

Elizabeth Acevedo – 2

WW scorers

Maisy Hubbard – 1 point

Kylie Evans – 2 points

North Coffee – 24

Hillsboro – 0

NC scorers

Adalyn Clark – 8

Sierra Starr – 8

Blaine Weaver – 4

Alexis Good – 4