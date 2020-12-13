ELEMENTARY BASKETBALL: New Union sweeps championship round

New Union Elementary’s Rebelettes got 20 points from Jenslee Nogodula on their way to a 37-21 win over the North Coffee Lady Chargers to take the Coffee County Elementary League girls championship.
Hayleigh Harris added 9 points for New Union, Isabelle Saner 2, Charleigh Gannon 2, Channing Gannon 2 and McKenzie Shelton 2.
For the Lady Chargers, Sierra Starr put up 11 points and Adalyn Clark 6. Aime Miller and Caylee Toombs each added 2 points for North Coffee.
Meanwhile, the New Union Rebel boys made it a clean New Union Sweep with a 39-34 overtime win over Westwood.
Westwood outscored New Union 13-3 in the fourth quarter to force overtime. But Landyn Stiefel stepped up with 5 of his 11 points in the overtime period to lead New Union to the win.
Audie Nicoll also scored 11 for New Union, Tanner Daugherty 1, Rylan Abellana 5, Kanon Creek 8, Mason Hastings 3.
For Westwood, Isaiah Buchanan led all scorers with 17 points. Zeke Jones added 8 for the Eagles, Zane Jones 1, Brady Christian 2, Caleb Hill 3, Jarrod Morgan 1 and Taylor Porter 2.
CONSOLATION GIRLS GAME
College Street 12
Hillsboro 10
College Street:
Zallona Dillard – 6
Allee Willmore – 4
Addison Teal – 2
Hillsboro
Kyndal Grosch – 2
Remi Wright – 4
Maddi Scott – 2
Belen Ortiz – 2
CONSOLATION BOYS GAME
East Coffee – 22
North Coffee – 19
East Coffee:
Ryan Bower – 2
John Burgess – 2
Kameron Stafford – 9
Landon Warren – 7
Chase Stancill – 2
North Coffee
August Lynch – 3
Ethan Arnold – 8
Avery Moore – 2
Logan Johnson – 4
Hyatt Moss – 2