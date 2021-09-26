Dream for Weave Foundation, Lady Raider softball team up for Alumni game

The Dennis Weaver “Dream for Weave Foundation” has teamed up with Coffee County Central High School Lady Raider softball team to host an alumni game as a fundraiser for the foundation.
The game will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 at Terry Floyd Field at CHS. All past Lady Raider players are welcome and encouraged to come participate. CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP.
The Dream for Weave Foundation uses funds to help area children with proper ball equipment and uniforms, as well as providing scholarship funds to graduation Coffee County athletes. The foundation was formed in the fall of 2020 after the passing of Dennis Weaver, longtime radio play by play voice for Coffee County athletics and pioneer of Lady Raider softball program.