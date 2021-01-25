Dream for Weave Foundation announces new hats, shirts for sale

The Dream for Weave Foundation has announced that its first ever t-shirts and hats are now for sale.
With a mission to carry on the name of the late voice of Coffee County athletics – Dennis Weaver – the foundation is selling short-sleeve t-shirts, long-sleeve t-shirts and mesh-back caps to raise funds and support the foundation’s ultimate mission, which is to positively influence athletics in Coffee County.
To purchase a shirt or a cap, contact the foundation through the “Dream for Weave Foundation” Facebook page, or call 931-409-2215.
The foundation aims to help youth athletes have the proper ball equipment to play the sports of their choosing, to ensure entry fees are not an obstacle for a child wishing to play youth sports and to provide scholarship funding for graduating Central High School athletes.
Dennis Weaver was the longtime voice of Coffee County athletics. He passed away in July of 2020.