Donate to the Atlanta Braves Foundation for COVID-19 Disaster Relief Fund

The Atlanta Braves, through the Atlanta Braves Foundation, have created a special COVID-19 disaster relief fund to help gameday workers and certain other affected members of our baseball community with special financial needs that may come up before Braves baseball begins, and will position the club to support our baseball family and our communities in the coming weeks and months.
The Atlanta Braves Foundation serves as the fundraising and funding mechanism for Braves Care and allows organizations, individuals, companies and communities from across Braves Country to engage with the club in social good.
In 2019, the Atlanta Braves defined and committed to aligning our community engagement and social responsibility efforts under the banner of Braves Care with a programmatic focus in 5 key areas:
- LIVE – health & wellness
- LEARN – education & school engagement strategy
- PLAY – growing the game
- SERVE – recognizing those who serve & Braves service initiatives
- SUSTAIN – Braves care for the environment
You can donate at: https://atlantabravesfoundation.givingfuel.com/atlanta-braves-foundation