DOMINATING: Lady Raiders hang 90 in season opening win over Grundy County

Senior Bella Vinson said she was nervous before the Central High School Lady Raiders opened the season Thursday night at Grundy County. The senior standout and Lipscomb University signee didn’t show it, piling up 36 points in a dominating 90-22 win for the Lady Raiders.
“We were all nervous at first. You could tell, but we all got it together,” explained Vinson. “We haven’t played a game since last February. Just to be able to come out here and play tonight was really exciting.”
The Lady Raiders fell behind 6-3 early – and then put on some steam. Coffee County jumped out to a 21-9 lead after the first quarter before piling on 33 points in the second quarter to take a 54-14 lead into the locker room.
Vinson finished with 36 points, followed by junior Elli Chumley with 16 and sophomore Jalie Ruehling with 14.
Rueling’s performance was more than just offensive, unofficially she led the team in assists and steals. It was a homecoming for Ruehling, who lives just a few miles from Grundy County High School.
“Jalie did really good [here] in her hometown,” explained Vinson. “We had to get her a couple points. She was nervous but she did really well.”
Coffee County also got 8 points from Chloe Gannon, 7 points from Emma Fulks and six from Alivia Reel.
Vinson, Ruehling and Chumley were all named Stone Fort Mortgage players of the game.
The Lady Raiders return to the court at 6 p.m. Friday night to host Siegel. This is a girls only game and tickets are still available. However, you will need to purchase e-tickets from gofan.co in order to attend. Tickets will not be available at the gate and no student passes or faculty ID will be accepted for this game.
You can listen to the Lady Raiders host Siegel on Thunder Radio at 107.9 FM, 106 .7 FM, 1320 AM, Manchester Go smartphone app, thunder1320.com and Amazon Alexa (say “alexa, play Thunder Radio). Pregame begins at 5:45 p.m.
Miss Thursday’s game against Grundy County? Listen to the replay from Thunder Radio here.