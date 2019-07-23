Dodgers Crush Sounds at First Tennessee Park

The Nashville Sounds were “ruffed up” by the Oklahoma City Dodgers in a 16-1 loss in front of 7,113 fans at First Tennessee Park Tuesday night.
Oklahoma City hitters launched five home runs off Nashville pitching, including four off starter Austin Bibens-Dirkx. Trouble started in the first inning when Bibens-Dirkx walked the first three batters of the game. DJ Peters knocked in two runs with a base hit up the middle and Kyle Garlick hit the first home run of the night – a two-run shot to right-center to make it 4-0.
The Dodgers powered up again in the second with back-to-back home runs. Gavin Lux drilled a two-run blast to right-center and Will Smith followed with a solo homer to extend the lead to 7-0.
Bibens-Dirkx went five innings and allowed a season-high eight runs on nine hits. He was charged with his third loss of the season.
Nashville’s offense never got going against Oklahoma City starter Dustin May. The right-hander shut out the Sounds over six innings and limited them to only three hits.
Patrick Wisdom got the Sounds on the board in the bottom of the seventh inning when he crushed a solo home run to deep left field. It was Wisdom’s 18th home run of the season.
By the time Wisdom hit his home run, the Dodgers had built a 14-0 lead. Edwin Rios hit a solo home run in the fifth and Zach Reks clobbered a grand slam as part of a six-run sixth inning for the Dodgers.
Game two of the three-game series is scheduled for Wednesday night at First Tennessee Park. Left-hander Wes Benjamin (4-5, 6.37) starts for Nashville against right-hander Brock Stewart (4-7, 7.91) for Oklahoma City. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
Post-Game Notes
– With tonight’s 16-1 loss, the Sounds dropped to 42-59 in 2019.
– Willie Calhoun extended his on-base streak to 23 games with a single in the first inning.
– Austin Bibens-Dirkx allowed a career-high four home runs.
– The five home runs allowed by Nashville pitchers matched a season-high (June 4 at Reno, June 30 vs. Oklahoma City).
