District volleyball tournament is Thursday

While many students and athletes are enjoying fall break off at various destinations across the country or simply resting, the CHS Lady Raider volleyball team is focused on other things.
The Lady Raiders are set to put their undefeated district record on the line Thursday in the District volleyball tournament at Franklin County High School.
CHS will play at 4:30 p.m. Thursday against Warren County. A win in that match would put the Lady Raiders in the district championship at 7:30 p.m. and guarantee a region tournament trip. Hear all the action on Thunder Radio.