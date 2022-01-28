DISTRICT SWEEP: Vinson drops 24, Shemwell 21 as CHS rolls at Shelbyville

Once they started falling, they didn’t stop for Olivia Vinson Friday night.
The freshman guard was red hot from behind the 3-point line, using 6 3-pointers to tie her career high of 24 points as the Central High School Lady Raiders cruised past Shelbyville Eaglettes 63-29 at Shelbyville Central High School.
“Once the first one went in they just started falling,” said Vinson, who was named Thunder Radio Stone Fort Mortgage Player of the Game.
Vinson had 15 in the first half to held CHS take a 31-9 halftime lead. The Lady Raiders only allowed one field goal from the Eaglettes in the entire first half.
“We made some adjustments, we wanted to switch on screens better after they had some open looks at our place,” said CHS head coach Joe Pat Cope.
The win marks 18 in a row for the Lady Raiders, who are ranked no. 5 in the state AP rankings.
Vinson was joined early by Jalie Ruehling, who knocked down a couple of 3-pointers. And that freed up the middle of the floor, where the Gannon sisters took over in the second half. Chloe Gannon poured in 14 points (11 in the second half) and sister Channah Gannon pitched in 8 in the second half.
Alivia Reel had a strong second half and finished with 8 points. Ruehling added 6 and Kiya Ferrell 4.
THIS GAME WAS BROADCAST LIVE ON THUNDER RADIO. CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE BROADCAST REPLAY.
Red Raiders 60, Eagles 46
The Red Raiders are playing their best basketball of the season.
Connor Shemwell was hot early and never cooled off Friday night, torching the Eagles of Shelbyville for 21 points to lead the Raiders to a 60-46 win. Coffee County never trailed and controlled the game throughout, despite the Eagles cutting the deficit to 5 at one point in the fourth quarter.
Junior guard Dayne Crosslin battled foul trouble and still managed to finish with 13 for Coffee County. Cooper Reed, Phineas Rollman and Brady Nugent pitched in 6 points apiece, Jackson Shemwell 4, Jahlin Osbourne 3 and Aidan Abellana 2.
The win marks six straight for the Raiders, putting them at 15-7 overall and 5-1 in District 6-4A, alone in the top spot of the standings.
The Raiders were able to overcome a rough night at the charity stripe (7-of-16) by limiting turnovers to just 6.
Shelbyville struggled with fouls – losing two starters fouling out.
THIS GAME WAS BROADCAST LIVE ON THUNDER RADIO. CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE AUDIO REPLAY.
Both Coffee County teams return to action on Tuesday when Franklin County comes to town. It is the final home game of the season for CHS – girls tip at 6 pm with the boys to follow. Tickets available at the gate. Hear the games live on Thunder Radio: 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, Manchester Go app and thunder1320.com.
–Thunder Radio photos by Holly Peterson