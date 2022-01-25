DISTRICT SWEEP: Coffee County picks up two big wins over Warren County Tuesday

With each passing night, Coffee County Central’s basketball programs continue to get stronger. That was evident Tuesday night in Manchester when the Raiders swept visiting Warren County.
Warren County 37, Coffee County Central 62
If you go back and look at the first game between these two teams on January 14, you’ll be shocked at the similarities.
Coffee County led by two points at halftime Tuesday night in Manchester, then took off on a 19-4 run in the third quarter behind the Gannon sisters on their way to win number 16 in a row. CHS hit an eerily similar 19-4 run in the third quarter two weeks prior.
This time Coffee County finished strong and didn’t let Warren County make any late runs, pulling away in a 62-37 dominating victory.
Coffee County was powered in the second half by a 6-0 run inside by Chloe Gannon, who finished with with 16 points. She took off on a run after little sister Channah Gannon buried a 3-pointer to loosen up the Pioneer defense.
“They didn’t want to leave and (extend their defense),” said CHS Lady Raider head coach Joe Pat Cope. “Once Channah hit that 3, that really opened it up for Chloe.”
Channah Gannon joined Chloe in double figures with 11 points off the bench. Junior point guard Jalie Ruehling had excellent command of the Lady Raider offense and scored 12 points in the win – her second double-figure scoring night against Warren County. Elli Chumley added 10 and Olivia Vinson 9. Vinson hit a pair of big 3-pointers, the first to get Coffee County on the board early in the first quarter.
“We are becoming a complete team where on any give night anyone can hurt you,” said Cope. “We have the potential to be a really special basketball team.”
Coffee County led 14-4 early over the Lady Pioneers but a 11-0 Warren County run put WC in front briefly. Coffee County pulled back ahead and took a slim 2-point halftime lead.
The Lady Raiders improve to 19-3 overall with the win and 5-0 in District 6-4A, where they are in the driver’s seat for a regular season title. Warren County falls to 18-4, 3-2 in District play. Two of the Lady Pioneers losses have come to Coffee County.
Coffee County will return to action on Friday, Jan. 28 at Shelbyville. Tip is set for 6 p.m.
Warren County boys 38, Coffee County 50
Warren County tied up the Red Raiders at 24-24 early in the third quarter. It was all CHS from there as Connor Shemwell poured in 16 points and Dayne Crosslin 17 to lead the Raiders to a big home district win.
For the most part, Coffee County controlled the pace against the Pioneers and led throughout with the exception of a few brief Pioneer runs.
Crosslin continued his hot play against the Raiders’ new district rival with 17 points; he had 19 when the two teams met 11 days ago in McMinnville.
Perhaps a by product of hot outside shooting in McMinnville two weeks ago and some good outside shooting early Tuesday night, Connor Shemwell found more room to work in the paint than he has had in a while and made the Pioneers pay. CHS finished 18-25 at the free throw line and only turned the ball over 7 times in the win.
Coffee County improves to 14-7 overall and now has sole possession of first place in the District 6-4A standings with a 4-1 district record.
CHS returns to action Friday night at Shelbyville at 7:30