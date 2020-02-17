District 8AAA Basketball Tournament Updated

The District 8AAA basketball tournament moved to Lincoln County High School on Monday with the boys’ quarterfinal round. In Monday’s quarterfinals, Lincoln County defeated Shelbyville in overtime and Columbia upset Franklin County in a pair of boys’ games. The girls’ quarterfinals will take place on Tuesday night.
The Red Raiders and Lady Raiders will finish the year with the District 8AAA regular season district titles and will enter next week’s district tournament as the #1 seeded teams. Both Coffee County teams will receive 1st round byes and advance to the tournament’s semifinal rounds.
The Red Raiders will open up tournament play on Thursday at Lincoln County in the semifinals. The Red Raiders will take on Columbia at 6 PM at Lincoln County High School. The Lady Raiders will play in their semifinal game on Friday at 6 PM. The finals and consolation games are on Saturday and all of those games will take place at Lincoln County High School in Fayetteville.