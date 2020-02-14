District 8AAA Basketball Tournament Bracket Released

District 8AAA basketball coaches met on Friday morning and finalized the tournament brackets for next week’s District 8AAA basketball tournament. The Red Raiders and Lady Raiders will finish the year with the District 8AAA regular season district titles and will enter next week’s district tournament as the #1 seeded teams. Both Coffee County teams will receive 1st round byes and advance to the tournament’s semifinal rounds.
The District 8AAA tournament will open on Saturday with a pair of play-in games. The Red Raiders will open up tournament play on Thursday at Lincoln County at 6 PM. The Lady Raiders will play in their semifinal game on Friday at 6 PM. The finals and consolation games are on Saturday and all of those games will take place at Lincoln County High School in Fayetteville.