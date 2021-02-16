District 8-AAA tournament postponements likely

The Coffee County Raider basketball team is set to play in the semi-finals of the District 8-AAA tournament Thursday, with the Lady Raiders set to do the same on Friday.
However, weather could push those games back.
Games scheduled for Monday and Tuesday this week have already faced postponement. This could lead to the CHS games that are set for Thursday and Friday being pushed. Thunder Radio will let you know about any changes.
As of now, the Raiders are set to host at 6 p.m. Thursday with the Lady Raiders hosting at 6 p.m. Friday. Tickets will be available at gofan.co. However, as of now tickets have not been posted.