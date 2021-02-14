District 8-AAA basketball tournament scheduling and ticket info

District 8-AAA tournaments begin this week – with both the CHS Lady Raiders and Red Raiders earning first-round byes thanks to their first and second place finishes, respectively.
The Red Raiders finished second in the district and will host a tournament game on Thursday, Feb. 18. With a win, they will play in the championship on Feb. 22. If they lose, they will play a third place game on Feb. 22. A third place game would be at home, the championship game will be on the road if it’s against Columbia and at home if it’s against another team.
Meanwhile, the Lady Raiders will play at home through the district tournament. They will host at p.m. Feb. 19 and Feb. 23.
All tickets are $6 and sold through gofan.co – no tickets are available at the door. No student tickets and season passes cannot be used. Coffee County employees cannot use their badge to enter. TSSAA and TACA cards are accepted. Masks are required.
Inclement weather could delay games early in the week, forcing delays later in the week. Thunder Radio sports will keep you up to date.