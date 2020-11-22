Digital tickets required to attend remainder of CHS basketball games

After playing a couple of TSSAA Hall of Champions games each, the Central High School Red Raider and Lady Raider basketball teams move on with regular season games this week – the first being a home game with White County Tuesday.
The Lady Raiders will tip-off with the Warriorettes in a much-anticipated matchup at 6 p.m. with the Red Raiders to follow. Both games will be heard live on Thunder Radio.
If you plan to attend games, you need to prepurchase tickets digitally at gofan.co. Click here for a direct link to purchase tickets for CHS basketball.
There will not be tickets available at the gate.
Temperatures will be checked at the door and facial coverings are required to enter all games at Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium.
Meanwhile, if you plan to travel to watch the Lady Raiders and Red Raiders you should understand that most all schools have seating capacity in their respective gymnasiums. Check with gofan.co to see about tickets for away games.
Thunder Radio will be there to broadcast all Red Raider and Lady Raider basketball games this season. Tune in at 107.9 FM, 106.7 FM,, 1320 AM, stream on the Manchester Go app, thunder1320.com and listen on Amazon Alexa (enable the Thunder Radio skill, then say: “Alexa, play Thunder Radio.”)