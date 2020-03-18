Demolition at Fairgrounds Underway for Nashville SC Stadium

On Monday, demolition began at the Tennessee State Fairgrounds, where Nashville SC’s stadium, the largest soccer-specific venue in the country with 30,000 seats, will be located.
“In a period when there’s a lot of uncertainty, it’s great to have a little bit of positive news,” said Nashville SC CEO Ian Ayre. “This is an element of progress towards finally playing in our very own soccer-specific stadium at the Fairgrounds, an investment in our city, and a milestone in our club’s history that our supporters and all sports fans are eager to see come to life.”