Dead period ends Monday. CHS golf first team to start official practice

TSSAA dead period officially ends Monday, July 11. And while many schools at Coffee County Central will be having unofficial workouts, the Coffee County Central golf teams will be the first to begin official practice.

Under the direction of head coach Brad Costello, Raider golfers will hit the links on Monday at WillowBrook Golf Course to start official practice with the first match just three weeks away – an August 1st match in Tullahoma. The full schedule is below:

7/11/2022Monday9:00 AMOfficial Practice beginsWillowbrook
8/1/2022Monday9:00 AMTullahoma InvitationalLakewood CC
8/8/2022Monday1:00 PMShelbyvilleWillowbrook
Lincoln County
8/11/2022Thursday4:00 PMLincoln CountyPebble Creek
Lawrence County
8/15/2022Monday1:00 PMFranklin CountyWillowbrook
Tullahoma
8/16/2022Tuesday4:00 PMFranklin CountyTim’s Ford
Tullahoma
8/23/2022Tuesday4:00 PMShelbyvilleRiverbend CC
Lawrence County
Marshall County
8/24/2022Wednesday9:00 AMGolden Classic Inv.Willowbrook
8/29/2022Monday1:00 PMLincoln CountyWillowbrook
9/1/2022Thursday4:00 PMTullahomaLakewood CC
Franklin County
Shelbyville
9/6/2022Tuesday9:00 AMKeith Maxwell Inv.McMinnville CC
9/12/2022Monday1:00 PMMarshall CountySaddlecreek
Shelbyville
9/13/2022TuesdayNot a MatchPractice – No holesWillowbrook
Franklin Co, Lincoln Co,(Practice Rounds)
& Shelbyville
9/15/2022ThursdayIntersquadLawrence Co, Marshall Co,Willowbrook
1:00 PM& Tullahoma(Practice Rounds)
Post Season
9/19/2022Monday8:00 AMDistrict TournamentWillowbrook
9/26/2022Monday8:00 AMRegional TournamentMurfreesboro
10/3 – 10/5Monday – WednesdayTBAState TournamentSevierville Golf Club