Dead period ends Monday. CHS golf first team to start official practice

TSSAA dead period officially ends Monday, July 11. And while many schools at Coffee County Central will be having unofficial workouts, the Coffee County Central golf teams will be the first to begin official practice.
Under the direction of head coach Brad Costello, Raider golfers will hit the links on Monday at WillowBrook Golf Course to start official practice with the first match just three weeks away – an August 1st match in Tullahoma. The full schedule is below:
|7/11/2022
|Monday
|9:00 AM
|Official Practice begins
|Willowbrook
|8/1/2022
|Monday
|9:00 AM
|Tullahoma Invitational
|Lakewood CC
|8/8/2022
|Monday
|1:00 PM
|Shelbyville
|Willowbrook
|Lincoln County
|8/11/2022
|Thursday
|4:00 PM
|Lincoln County
|Pebble Creek
|Lawrence County
|8/15/2022
|Monday
|1:00 PM
|Franklin County
|Willowbrook
|Tullahoma
|8/16/2022
|Tuesday
|4:00 PM
|Franklin County
|Tim’s Ford
|Tullahoma
|8/23/2022
|Tuesday
|4:00 PM
|Shelbyville
|Riverbend CC
|Lawrence County
|Marshall County
|8/24/2022
|Wednesday
|9:00 AM
|Golden Classic Inv.
|Willowbrook
|8/29/2022
|Monday
|1:00 PM
|Lincoln County
|Willowbrook
|9/1/2022
|Thursday
|4:00 PM
|Tullahoma
|Lakewood CC
|Franklin County
|Shelbyville
|9/6/2022
|Tuesday
|9:00 AM
|Keith Maxwell Inv.
|McMinnville CC
|9/12/2022
|Monday
|1:00 PM
|Marshall County
|Saddlecreek
|Shelbyville
|9/13/2022
|Tuesday
|Not a Match
|Practice – No holes
|Willowbrook
|Franklin Co, Lincoln Co,
|(Practice Rounds)
|& Shelbyville
|9/15/2022
|Thursday
|Intersquad
|Lawrence Co, Marshall Co,
|Willowbrook
|1:00 PM
|& Tullahoma
|(Practice Rounds)
|Post Season
|9/19/2022
|Monday
|8:00 AM
|District Tournament
|Willowbrook
|9/26/2022
|Monday
|8:00 AM
|Regional Tournament
|Murfreesboro
|10/3 – 10/5
|Monday – Wednesday
|TBA
|State Tournament
|Sevierville Golf Club