Davis, Wells take first place at youth bass event

Coffee County Youth Bass Club had a big day on the water Saturday, Dec. 4.
All four high school teams were in competition and all 4 weighed in fish.
The team of Jaxon Wells and Caden Davis won the tournament with a weight of 17.76, 5 fish limit with a 6.15 pound big fish. The pair had the big fish of the day, as well. With their performance, Wells and Davis have jumped to second place in total points for the season, just 14 points out of first place.
The team of Brent Boehman and Daniel Ledford came to the scales with 5 fish weighing at 9.61 pounds to take 4th place.
Kylan Mantooth and Kaden Freeze cracked the top 20, taking 19th place, with 4 fish that weighed in at 5.47 p ounds.
And the team of Gus Carden and Jonathan Lewis had 2 fish at 3.48 pounds to place 34th.
All Coffee County teams are currently qualified for the state. She spring season begins March 19th.