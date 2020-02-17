Daniel Rios scores Nashville SC winner in 3-1 victory over FC Cincinnati

Nashville SC picked up win No. 3 of the preseason, defeating FC Cincinnati, 3-1, in a closed-door scrimmage Sunday in Bradenton, Florida.
Jack Maher, who was selected No. 2 overall in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft, scored his first professional goal in the first half off a Hany Mukhtar’s deflected free kick in the 20th minute.
FC Cincinnati leveled in the 61st minute on a first-time strike by Frankie Amaya. But Nashville quickly regained the lead through Daniel Rios three minutes later and tacked on a penalty kick goal by Derrick Jones in the 83rd minute.
Nashville closes out its preseason slate Wednesday night against D.C. United in Tampa.
Goals
20’ — NSH — Jack Maher
61’ — FCC — Frankie Amaya
64’ — NSH — Daniel Rios
83’ — NSH — Derrick Jones (PK)
Lineups
Nashville SC first-half XI: Joe Willis; Brayan Beckeles, Jack Maher, Ken Tribbett, Taylor Washington; Tah Brian Anunga, Matt LaGrassa, David Accam, Haris Mukhtar, Luke Haakenson; Dominique Badji
Nashville SC second-half XI: Joe Willis; Brayan Beckeles, Miguel Nazarit, Ken Tribbett, Taylor Washington; Tah Brian Anunga, Matt LaGrassa, David Accam, Derrick Jones, Luke Haakenson; Daniel Rios