CTC TOURNAMENT: Lady Raiders move to semi-finals with blowout of Harris

Coffee Middle School’s Lady Raiders cruised to a 60-10 win over Harris Middle School Wednesday night in Shelbyville to advance past the first round of the CTC Tournament.
CMS took control early and let no doubt – leading 23-1 after one quarter and 39-3 at the break.
Eighth grade post Channah Gannon dominated in the paint for Coffee County, finishing with 15 points – 9 coming in the third quarter.
Olivia Vinson, Natalie Barnes and Sophie McInturff all had big first halves to help build the lead. Vinson finished with 10 points (8 in the first half), Natalie Barnes scored all 8 of her points in the first half and McInturff scored 8 of her 10 in the first half.
Also scoring for Coffee County: Ella Arnold 6 points, Ava McIntosh with 2 points, Peyton Graham 2, Kaylee Mason 3, Morgan Spears 2 and Jaydee Nogodula 2.
The win advances CMS to the tournament semi-finals at 4 p.m. Thursday in Shelbyville. A win in that game will push the Lady Raiders to the tournament championship at noon Saturday.