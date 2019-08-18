Cross Country Teams Get Season Underway in Saturday Meet

The Coffee County CHS and Coffee County Middle School cross country teams hit the ground running on Saturday night as they opened the cross country season at Siegel. Competing in the annual Siegel “Under the Stars” race series, both boys’ and girls’ teams posted strong performances.
The CCMS runners competed in the 1.5 mile heats. Sophie McInturff turned in the best performance of the night capturing the race win with a time of 10:08.43. Greenlee Woods finished 3rd in that heat and 4th overall with a time of 10:27.18 out of a field of 117 runners. Ella Arnold posted a time of 14:02.63 and Mary Lynn Colter completed the race in 16:32.76.
For the CCMS Red Raider runners, Lucas Beaty set the pace with a time 9:12.48 finishing in a 3rd place tie in the top heat and ended up being good enough for 3rd overall out of 165 runners. Manny Gonzalez came in 12th in his heat with a time of 9:51.37. Bradley Escue was 13th at 9:52.55. Another pair of Raider harriers were right on their heels as Brayton Anderson ran a 10:01.95 for 15th place and Hunter Chapman was 16th at 10:03.39. Clayton Bryant finished in 19th place in his heat with a time of 11:12.90 and Cole Bryan captured a 21st place finish with a time of 13:57.78.
The Coffee County CHS runners competed in a series of 2 mile heats that featured 245 male runners and 174 female racers. Jacob Rutledge posted the low time of the night as he led the Red Raiders with a 22nd place finish with a time of 10:32.7. Renato Ayala ran the race in 11:44.0; Bodey Todd finished with a time of 12:04.9; Ethan Welch finished at 12:05.4; Garrett Masters had a time of 12:12.1; Christian Alvarez ran a 12:12.9; Jacob Slabaugh ran a 12:51.0; Jacob Melton had a 13:47.8 and Holden Shew has a time of 16:10.2.
For the Lady Raiders, Patricia Barrera was the top finisher coming home in 33rd place with a time of 13:26.2. Madison Rooker had a final time of 14:55.5; Nayeli Cano finished in 15:43.5; Jayda Wright crossed the tape at 15:58.7; Zoe Mills posted a time of 16:20.1; and Haley-Koren Sherrill had a time of 18:23.9.
The Coffee County CHS cross country team will be back in action on Saturday, August 31st. They will travel to Hermitage to take part in the Voyles Classic. The Coffee County Middle School harriers will hit the course on Thursday, September 5th in a meet in Bell Buckle at Webb School.