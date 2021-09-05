CROSS COUNTRY: Raiders take title at John Freeman Invitational

The Coffee County Central Cross Country teams were in action Saturday, Sept. 4, competing in the John Freeman Invitational at The Webb School. The Raider boys took the championship, while the girls placed third.
The Raider runners were led by Fletcher Barnard with a time of 18:03. Garrett Masters was close behind at 18:09, Jacob Slabaugh 19:03, Emmanuel Rodriguez 19:04 and Cayden Miller 19:47.
Meanwhile, the Lady Raiders were paced by Maddie Sullivan at 25:01, Ava McIntosh 25:08, Kailee Rossman 25:47, Rylea McNamara 26:05 and Raygan Dubler at 30:18.
Coffee Middle XC competed in its first match of the season, running a two mile event. CMS boys were led by Ty Deaton at 15:37, Gunner Dnerk 15:41, and Everett Masters 16:24. Chloe Hensiek took top honors for the Lady Raiders at 14:48, Madison Miller 15:02 and Jaydee Nogodula 15:02.
Both teams will return to action at the Warrior Invitational hosted by Riverdale next weekend.