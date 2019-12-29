College Street Cougar Basketball Team Grabs 3rd Place Finish in Motlow Shootout

After suffering their 1st loss in 6 seasons on Saturday, the College Street Cougar basketball team bounced back on Sunday in the Motlow Shootout. Taking on a scrappy North Lake Leopard team, the Cougars fought and clawed their way to a 34 to 15 win in a true cat fight. The win gave the College Street cagers a final season record of 12 and 1 and a 3rd place finish in the 3 day tournament.
College Street got off to a hot start as they raced out to an 8 to 0 lead in the first 11 minutes. North Lake finally solved the full court press to cut the lead to 10 to 5 with just under 6 minutes remaining in the 1st half. But the Cougars closed out the half on a 9 to 1 run. In the 2nd half, College Street built the lead to 28 to 9 before emptying the bench.
Gabe Hamby was the leading scorer for College Street as he finished with 13 points. Matthew White added 7 points. Riley Evans finished the game with 5 points as 6 different Cougars scored in the game.