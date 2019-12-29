Due to copyright concerns, you cannot copy content of this page. If you see a photo you are interested in, contact the original photographer about purchase. Reminder - illegally downloading photos and using without the permission of a photographer is infringement and against the law.

College Street Cougar Basketball Team Grabs 3rd Place Finish in Motlow Shootout

College Street Cougar basketball team after their 3rd place finish in the Motlow Shootout on Sunday

After suffering their 1st loss in 6 seasons on Saturday, the College Street Cougar basketball team bounced back on Sunday in the Motlow Shootout.  Taking on a scrappy North Lake Leopard team, the Cougars fought and clawed their way to a 34 to 15 win in a true cat fight.  The win gave the College Street cagers a final season record of 12 and 1 and a 3rd place finish in the 3 day tournament. 

College Street got off to a hot start as they raced out to an 8 to 0 lead in the first 11 minutes.  North Lake finally solved the full court press to cut the lead to 10 to 5 with just under 6 minutes remaining in the 1st half.  But the Cougars closed out the half on a 9 to 1 run.  In the 2nd half, College Street built the lead to 28 to 9 before emptying the bench.

Gabe Hamby was the leading scorer for College Street as he finished with 13 points.  Matthew White added 7 points.  Riley Evans finished the game with 5 points as 6 different Cougars scored in the game. 