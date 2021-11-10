COLLEGE CHECKUP: Raider alum Rozier picks up double-double; Vinson starts first game at Lipscomb

A pair of Central High School Raider alum were getting work done on the court Tuesday night, Nov. 9.
In boys action, former Red Raider Darius Rozier turned in a double-double performance for Tennessee Wesleyan in a 98-96 overtime win over Montreat College.
Rozier, a junior center for the Bulldogs, scored 13 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.
In women’s action, former Lady Raider Bella Vinson scored 12 points in her freshman college debut for Lipscomb Tuesday. Vinson knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and was 2-of-2 at the free-throw line. The Bisons lost on the road to BYU 81-58.