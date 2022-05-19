COLLEGE CHECK UP: Ashley Evans earns 2nd team all-conference

Former Coffee County Lady Raider Ashley Evans earned big honors for the Cumberland Phoenix at the conclusion of her softball season.
Evans was named to the All-Mid-South Conference Second Team.
Evans had a breakout year this season for Cumberland leading the team in batting average (.384), hits (53), runs scored (24), walks (15), and on-base percentage (.448). She is the sparkplug for the Cumberland lineup at the top of the order and has registered the highest average since Tyra Graham hit .426 in the 2018 season.