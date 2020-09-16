Cole Hamels throws 3 innings in Braves debut Wednesday

Cole Hamels‘ season debut might not have concluded as smoothly as he desired, but pitching for the first time in nearly a year, the veteran lefty provided reason to believe he can impact the Braves the rest of the season.
Hamels' much-anticipated return to the mound occurred as the Braves lost, 5-1, to the Orioles on Wednesday night at Camden Yards. He cruised through the first two innings in scoreless fashion, stumbled during a three-run third inning and then continued to build his endurance while retiring the only batter he faced in the fourth.