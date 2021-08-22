COFFEE POT RIVALRY: ticket & broadcast information

Tullahoma and Coffee County will get together for the annual Coffee Pot rivalry on Friday, Aug. 27 at Carden-Jarrell Field in Manchester.
This will be the 96th time the two teams have gotten together.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and below is important information to keep up with the game:
paper tickets
You can purchase paper tickets between the hours of 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Coffee County Central main office. CHS is located at 100 Red Raider Dr.
Paper tickets will not be sold at the gate.
Digital tickets
Digital tickets will be available at www.gofan.co. Push here for you link for tickets.
Broadcast
Thunder Radio WMSR will be on hand for the broadcast as we continue our 64th year of Red Raider football coverage.
Friday Night Thunder Pregame show begins at 6 p.m. with the kickoff at 7 p.m. Friday Night Thunder Postgame will feature audio highlights and welcome your phone calls. Listen to it all at 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, on the Manchester Go smartphone app and thunder1320.com.