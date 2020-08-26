Coffee Pot game moved to Thursday due to weather concerns; broadcast to be heard on Thunder Radio

The 95th annual Coffee Pot game has been moved to Thursday, Aug. 27. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Tullahoma’s Wilkins Stadium.
The game was originally scheduled for Friday, but with forecast calling for remnants of Hurricane Laura to be in the area, Tullahoma officials opted to move the game to Thursday.
Coffee County has a limited amount of tickets for the game and no tickets will be sold at the gate. Tickets will be available to players, band members, cheer squad and dance team today. Any tickets remaining can be purchased between 8 a.m. and noon Thursday at the CHS main office by the general public.
You can listen to the game live on Thunder Radio. Game activities begin at 6 p.m. with the “Thursday Night Thunder” pregame show, delivered by Riddle Trucking. We will carry the game from kickoff to conclusion, with the postgame show highlights as well. Listen at 107.9 FM, 106.7 FM, 1320 AM and stream on Manchester Go smartphone and www.thunder1320.com