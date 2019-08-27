Coffee Pot Game is Friday, Advance Tickets are on Sale at CHS

Voted as one of the top rivalries in the state of Tennessee and nationally, 94th renewal of the Coffee Pot rivalry on the gridiron between Tullahoma and Coffee County is coming up on Friday. Additionally, the Great American Rivalry Series will once again highlight the game and will be in attendance to present a trophy to the winning squad. Tickets for the Coffee Pot Game are on sale through Friday at the Coffee County Central High School main office. A capacity crowd is expected to be on hand and purchasing your ticket early is highly recommended. Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for students. Tickets are on sale at the CHS office from 8 AM to 3 PM on Wednesday and Thursday, and Friday from 8 AM to noon.
Befitting the iconic rivalry, an old bronze pot on a wooden pedestal awaits the winner of Friday night’s Coffee Pot game at Carden-Jarrell Field in Manchester. Originally conceived in 1937 to be awarded to the winner, the Coffee Pot symbolizes bragging rights for the winning team, fans and community for a calendar year.
In spite of the fact that Tullahoma has dominated the series in the last 32 years(winning 26 of the last 32 meetings); the Red Raiders have won 2 of the last 4 contests. Tullahoma has won 2 straight after rallying from a 28 to 7 halftime deficit in 2017 and running away with the 2018 decision.
Friday night’s game will be heard exclusively here on Thunder Radio beginning at 6 PM with the Friday Night Thunder Pregame Show, maintained by Premier Lawn Care. Josh Peterson and Brannon Reynolds will set you up for all the action before sending the action to the stadium at 6:30. Dennis Weaver, Dustin Murray and Jonathan Oliver will bring you all the action from Carden-Jarrell Field. Gates will open at 5:30 PM and kickoff is set for 7 PM.