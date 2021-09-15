Coffee Middle, Westwood teaming up for cancer awareness volleyball match Friday

The Westwood Middle School and Coffee Middle School volleyball teams are teaming up to fight cancer on Friday, Sept. 17.
CMS will host Westwood with a junior varsity game at 5 p.m. and varsity at 6 p.m. Throughout the night there will be opportunities for donation: there will be a raffle for a volleyball signed by both teams, cancer awareness t-shirts promoting each team will be for sale and a memory banner will be there to be signed. All proceeds from these donations will go directly to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital on behalf of both volleyball teams.
The match will be held at Coffee Middle School on McMinnville Highway. All of those affected by cancer – survivors and family members of survivors – are encouraged to attend, enjoy volleyball and take place in fundraising efforts.