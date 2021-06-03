Coffee Middle to hold softball tryouts next week

Players wanting to be a part of the Coffee County Middle School softball team – tryouts are soon.
CMS will have tryouts for upcoming 6th and 7th grade from 4-5:30 p.m. on Monday, June 7. Tryouts for 6th and 8th grade will have tryouts from 4-5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8.
If you need more information, contact Tiffany McCormick at mccormickt@k12coffee.net.
ALL tryouts will be held at Coffee County Middle School.
-Every student MUST have a physical dated on or after April 15, 2020 to participate in tryouts. If he/she makes a team, he/she will need a physical dated on or after April 15, 2021 prior to the beginning of the 21-22 school year.
-Every student must have a completed Parent Consent, Cardiac Arrest & Concussion Form prior to tryouts. (The Parent Consent is part of the Physical form.)-All forms can be found on the CCMS Website. http://ccms.coffeecountyschools.com/ They are located on the left side of the home page. (Sports > Sports Forms).
-Beginning 21-22 school year, Homeschool students ARE now allowed to try out prior to completing their paperwork for the year. If he/she makes a team then the paperwork must be turned into the Central Office prior to August 1. However, they still must possess all the forms noted above (Physical, Parent Consent, etc….)