Coffee Middle sweeps West in return from holiday break

There was very little rust apparent for the Coffee Middle School basketball teams in their return from the long holiday break – as both teams took care of business in a home conference sweep over West Wednesday night in Manchester.
Lady Raiders 59, West Tullahoma 18
The Lady Raiders completed the season sweep of the Lady Bobcats behind explosive offensive performances from eighth graders Ella Arnold and Natalie Barnes.
Arnold lit up Tullahoma for 26 points, followed closely by Barnes with 21 in a 59-18 win.
The win improves CMS to 15-2 overall and 9-1 in conference play.
Red Raiders 30, West Tullahoma 20
A three-game losing skid came to a halt Wednesday night as the CMS Raiders found some offense in a 30-20 win over visiting West Tullahoma.
Defensively, CMS held West to just 3 points in the third quarter to help the Raiders pull away. Red Raider Levi Rollman led the way with 9 points, followed closely by Luke Campbell with 7. Campbell started red hot – with 7 points in the first quarter, including a 3-pointer.
The Raiders move to 4-11 on the season with the win.
Both Raiders and Lady Raiders were scheduled to host Warren County Thursday and play at Harris Friday. Both games have been postponed due to weather.
CMS will now host Warren County Monday for 8th grade night, and travel to Harris next Thursday, Jan. 13. The CTC tournament has been pushed back a week.