COFFEE MIDDLE SCHOOL TRYOUT INFORMATION

Below is tryout information for all sports at Coffee County Middle School.

Football

-Spring practice in May for 7th & 8th graders.

-Parent meeting for incoming 6th graders June 1 @ 5:00 in the Aux. Gym.

Coach Bryan Morgan

morganbryan@k12coffee.net 

Girls Soccer                                                     

-June 1 & 3

-5:00 – 7:00 each day

Coach Jamie Norris

norrisj45@yahoo.com

Volleyball

-June 1-3

-3:00 – 5:00 each day

Coach Tori Taylor

taylort@k12coffee.net 

Cheerleading

-May 18 & 19 

      -3:15 – 4:45 each day

-May 22

     -12:00 – 2:00

Coach Laina Meeker 

meekerl@k12coffee.net 

Girls Varsity Basketball

-May 11 & 12

-3:15 – 4:45 each day

Coach George Pearson

pearsong@k12coffee.net.

Boys Varsity Basketball

-May 24 & 25

-3:15 – 4:45 each day

Coach Jonathan Oliver

oliverj@k12coffee.net

6th Girls Basketball

-May 11 & 12

-3:15 – 4:30 each day

Coach David Vinson

vinsond@k12coffee.net

6th Boys Basketball

-May 20 & 21

-3:45 – 4:45 each day

Coach Bryan Morgan

morganbryan@k12coffee.net 

Boys Soccer

-June 1-3

-8:00 – 10:00 each day

Coach Jonathan Graf 

grafj@k12coffee.net

Baseball

-June 3-5

-5:00 each day

-Must attend at least one day, but can attend all 3. 

Coach Brock Freeze 

freezeb@k12coffee.net.

Softball

-June 7

     -6th & 7th grade

     -4:00 – 5:30

-June 8

     -6th & 8th grade

     -4:00 – 5:30         

Coach Tiffany McCormick

mccormickt@k12coffee.net.

Golf

-Spring 2022

Tennis

-Spring 2022

Track

-Spring 2022

General Information:

-ALL tryouts will be held at Coffee County Middle School.

-Every student MUST have a physical dated on or after April 15, 2020 to participate in tryouts. If he/she makes a team, he/she will need a physical dated on or after April 15, 2021 prior to the beginning of the 21-22 school year.   

-Every student must have a completed Parent Consent, Cardiac Arrest & Concussion Form prior to tryouts. (The Parent Consent is part of the Physical form.)

-All forms can be found on the CCMS Website. http://ccms.coffeecountyschools.com/  They are located on the left side of the home page. (Sports > Sports Forms). 

-Beginning 21-22 school year, Homeschool students ARE now allowed to try out prior to completing their paperwork for the year. If he/she makes a team then the paperwork must be turned into the Central Office prior to August 1. However, they still must possess all the forms noted above (Physical, Parent Consent, etc….)