COFFEE MIDDLE SCHOOL TRYOUT INFORMATION

Below is tryout information for all sports at Coffee County Middle School.
Football
-Spring practice in May for 7th & 8th graders.
-Parent meeting for incoming 6th graders June 1 @ 5:00 in the Aux. Gym.
Coach Bryan Morgan
Girls Soccer
-June 1 & 3
-5:00 – 7:00 each day
Coach Jamie Norris
Volleyball
-June 1-3
-3:00 – 5:00 each day
Coach Tori Taylor
Cheerleading
-May 18 & 19
-3:15 – 4:45 each day
-May 22
-12:00 – 2:00
Coach Laina Meeker
Girls Varsity Basketball
-May 11 & 12
-3:15 – 4:45 each day
Coach George Pearson
Boys Varsity Basketball
-May 24 & 25
-3:15 – 4:45 each day
Coach Jonathan Oliver
6th Girls Basketball
-May 11 & 12
-3:15 – 4:30 each day
Coach David Vinson
6th Boys Basketball
-May 20 & 21
-3:45 – 4:45 each day
Coach Bryan Morgan
Boys Soccer
-June 1-3
-8:00 – 10:00 each day
Coach Jonathan Graf
Baseball
-June 3-5
-5:00 each day
-Must attend at least one day, but can attend all 3.
Coach Brock Freeze
Softball
-June 7
-6th & 7th grade
-4:00 – 5:30
-June 8
-6th & 8th grade
-4:00 – 5:30
Coach Tiffany McCormick
Golf
-Spring 2022
Tennis
-Spring 2022
Track
-Spring 2022
General Information:
-ALL tryouts will be held at Coffee County Middle School.
-Every student MUST have a physical dated on or after April 15, 2020 to participate in tryouts. If he/she makes a team, he/she will need a physical dated on or after April 15, 2021 prior to the beginning of the 21-22 school year.
-Every student must have a completed Parent Consent, Cardiac Arrest & Concussion Form prior to tryouts. (The Parent Consent is part of the Physical form.)
-All forms can be found on the CCMS Website. http://ccms.coffeecountyschools.com/ They are located on the left side of the home page. (Sports > Sports Forms).
-Beginning 21-22 school year, Homeschool students ARE now allowed to try out prior to completing their paperwork for the year. If he/she makes a team then the paperwork must be turned into the Central Office prior to August 1. However, they still must possess all the forms noted above (Physical, Parent Consent, etc….)