Coffee Middle School edges Harris 19-16

Eighth grader Brady Wright stepped in front of a Harris Middle School pass and intercepted it at the goal line with 2 minute to play to seal a 19-16 win for Coffee Middle School Tuesday night in Shelbyville.
The interception ended a second half back-and-forth and stopped what looked to be a sure scoring drive for Harris. Just three minutes before Wright sealed the game with an interception, Cole Pippenger put the Raiders in front with a 14-yard touchdown run with 5 minutes to play. The extra point from Manny Gonzalez made it 19-16.
Pippenger’s score revived the Red Raiders (2-0 overall / 2-0 CTC) after Harris’ Zion Bonner busted into the end zone on fourth down from the five with seven minutes on the clock to give Harris a 16-12 lead.
The Raiders led 12-8 after three quarters. Pippenger scored late in the third quarter on fourth down from the 1-yard line.
In the first half it was Caiden Martin putting CMS up 6-0 in the first quarter when he scooped up a fumble on an errant snap and scampered into the end zone.
The Red Raiders will travel to South Middle School for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff Tuesday, Sept. 1.