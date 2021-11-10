Coffee Middle Lady Raiders remain unbeaten; Raiders fall in Rockvale tournament

Coffee Middle handled business in a close one Tuesday night at the Rockvale Tournament, eking past Ellis Middle School 40-37.
Natalie Barnes racked up 19 points in the victory and Ella Arnold added 13.
CMS improves to 6-0 on the year with the win. The Lady Raiders will play at West Tullahoma at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Raider boys struggle with Oakland
For the second game in a row, Coffee Middle’s boys struggled to get offense going and took a loss on the chin, falling to Oakland 46-16 at the Rockvale tournament Tuesday.
The Raiders trailed 22-6 at the halftime break and 38-10 after three quarters.
Jacob Mullen and Luke Campbell each scored 5 points for CMS. The loss drops the Raiders to 1-5 overall. they will play at West Tullahoma Thursday.