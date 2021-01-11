Coffee Middle hoops to open CTC tournament Wednesday night

Coffee Middle School’s Lady Raider and Red Raider basketball teams will play in the CTC Conference Tournament beginning Wednesday, Jan. 13 at Harris Middle School.
The CMS Lady Raiders finished with a perfect conference record and will be the top seed entering the tournament. The Lady Raiders will open the tournament against 8th seeded Harris at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13.
A win would move CMS to play the winner of South Middle and East at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14. A win in that game would advance CMS to the championship game – which will be held at noon Saturday, Jan. 16 at Harris.
White County is the no. 2 seed in the tournament.
Meanwhile, the Red Raider boys finished in a three-way tie for second place, but tiebreakers knocked the Raiders down to fourth seed. CMS will open the tournament at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13 against Warren County.
A win puts the Raiders in the semi-finals at 7:45 p.m. Thursday.
The boys championship game is set for 1:15 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16. See brackets below: