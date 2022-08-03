Coffee Middle football, Westwood volleyball open up seasons Thursday; Rocket football to host Blue-White game

A couple of middle school fall sports will get out of the blocks on Thursday.
The Coffee Middle Football team will open the season with a non-conference bout against West Wilson Thursday, Aug. 4. Kick off is set for 6:30 p.m. at Carden-Jarrell field in Manchester (865 McMinnville Highway, behind Raider Academy).
Meanwhile, Westwood Rockets volleyball will open the season with their first regular season match under new head coach Hayley Banks. The Lady Rockets host Community at approximately 6:30 p.m Thursday, Aug. 4 at Joel Vinson Gymnasium.
And behind Westwood at Dyer-Bouldin Field, the Westwood Rocket football team will host its annual Blue-White Intrasquad Scrimmage at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. It will be the first Blue-White game under new head coach Justin Kanjanabout. It is one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for the Rockets.