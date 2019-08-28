Coffee Middle Football Routs Harris on Wednesday Night

The Coffee County Middle School football team welcomed Harris Middle School to Carden-Jarrell Field on Wednesday night. The Red Raiders took advantage of 3 first half turnovers by Harris to build a 17 to 0 halftime lead on their way to a 36 to 6 win.
Coffee Middle enjoyed great field position all night as they started every drive in Harris territory. Red Raider fullback Blayne Myers led the Raider attack with 4 touchdowns on the night, 2 in each half. Jackson Shemwell added the 5th Coffee Middle touchdown on a 6 yard touchdown run in the 4th quarter. Ethan Hargrove had a field goal and 2 extra point kicks as well as pinning Harris deep all night long on kickoffs and punts.
Cole Pippenger led the Red Raiders in rushing with 41 yards on 7 carries. Myers ended up with 36 yards on 7 carries. Pippenger was also the leading receiver as he caught 2 passes for 17 yards.
The Raiders are back at home on Tuesday when they welcome South Franklin for Homecoming. Kick-off is set for 6:30 PM.