Coffee Middle Football Routs Harris on Wednesday Night

Blayne Myers of CCMS football

The Coffee County Middle School football team welcomed Harris Middle School to Carden-Jarrell Field on Wednesday night.   The Red Raiders took advantage of 3 first half turnovers by Harris to build a 17 to 0 halftime lead on their way to a 36 to 6 win.

Coffee Middle enjoyed great field position all night as they started every drive in Harris territory.  Red Raider fullback Blayne Myers led the Raider attack with 4 touchdowns on the night, 2 in each half.  Jackson Shemwell added the 5th Coffee Middle touchdown on a 6 yard touchdown run in the 4th quarter.  Ethan Hargrove had a field goal and 2 extra point kicks as well as pinning Harris deep all night long on kickoffs and punts.

Cole Pippenger led the Red Raiders in rushing with 41 yards on 7 carries.  Myers ended up with 36 yards on 7 carries.  Pippenger was also the leading receiver as he caught 2 passes for 17 yards.

The Raiders are back at home on Tuesday when they welcome South Franklin for Homecoming.  Kick-off is set for 6:30 PM.