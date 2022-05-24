Coffee Middle defeats Tullahoma in CCJG Championship

Coffee County Middle golf got contributions from every group on the course and that was enough for a 7 flags to 5 win over Tullahoma Monday, May 23 in the Coffee County Junior Golf Invitational Championship at WillowBrook.
The CMS teams of Cade Williams and Skylar Releford and Noah Costello and Luke Lowe made the difference on the scorecard. Team Williams-Releford outplayed its group by 2 flags, 2.5 to 0.5. Meanwhile, team Costello-Lowe outplayed Jack Hill and Eli Lewis 2 flags to 1.
That was enough for the championship for CMS.
The Raider team of Tallan Crosslin and Lucas Turner split 1.5 to 1.5 against their opposing group. Brayden Kesling and James Bradley lost 2 flags to 1.
The tournament win completes the spring season for Coffee Middle Golf.